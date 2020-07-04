Telugu TV Actor Ravi Krishna Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says 'I Went Blank at First'

Ravi Krishna, Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 contestant and a TV actor, has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on Instagram, saying that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself.

He wrote, "Hello everyone just wanted to share the news that I'm tested COVID +ve. I have isolated myself since 3 days, but with your all blessings & God's grace I'm doing fine & have no symptoms. I don't want to worry about from where I picked it up. All that I want to say is whoever were in contact with me off late to please isolate yourself or get tested & act accordingly."

Krishna also urged people to not discriminate against people who have contracted the disease. "I also request few of you not to stigmatise & discriminate people with virus. Please let me stay in good mental health, away from negativity and heal faster," he added.

Ravi Krishna plays the protagonist in the TV show Aame Katha. Recently, his co-star from the show, Navya Swamy also tested positive for coronavirus.

Krishan told ETimes, "I got my reports last night but I've been under self-isolation ever since Navya tested positive. I have no symptoms so far. I was prescribed Vitamin C, Zinc and multivitamin and some medicines if I have symptoms."

He added, "Even I went blank when I was first informed that I was tested positive. But after seeing Navya, I chose to be strong, too. I've seen her breaking down on the sets after she knew her test result. And a few of them who hugged her a few seconds back started moving away. This was quite shocking and it pricked her a lot. I and our producers tried to be with her because this is the moment we have to stand by her."