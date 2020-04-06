MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Telugu TV Actor Srilakshmi Kanakala Dies After Battling Cancer

Images: Twitter

Images: Twitter

Srilakshmi Kanakala earned popularity through her performances in shows such as Agnipoolu, Chinnari, Ruthu Geetham and Super Mom.

Telugu television actress Srilakshmi Kanakala passed away on Monday, April 6, in Hyderabad. The star was battling cancer for a long time.


Srilakshmi Kanakala is the sister-in-law of Telugu anchor Suma Kanakala. Her brother and popular actor Rajeev Kanakala has requested people to not gather at their place for the last rites.


The message was conveyed on social media by Amrutham actor Harshavardhan, who shared the cause of death and also requested the family and friends to avoid gathering to pay their respects, in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.


Srilakshmi is survived by her husband Peddi Rama Rao and two daughters Prerna and Ragaleena. She marked her first TV appearance in her father Devadas Kanakala's show Rajasekhara Charitra.


She earned popularity through her performances in shows such as Agnipoolu, Chinnari, Ruthu Geetham and Super Mom.


As reported by The Times of India, Srilakshmi had earlier revealed that she never wanted to become an actress. However, destiny had something else in its mind and she ended up being a TV star.

Her mother Lakshmi passed away in February 2018, while her father and popular playwright Devadas breathed his last in August 2019.

