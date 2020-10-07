Tenali Rama To Go Off Air on November 13 After Running for More Than Three Years

TV show Tenali Rama will go off air on November 13. The show premiered in July 2017 and has completed a run of impressive three plus years.

As per a report published in The Times of India the makers of the show have informed the cast and the crew of Tenali Rama about the development. Krishna Bharadwaj, who plays the titular role in the show, also confirmed the news.

He also mentioned that during the course of the show, he has actually lived the character. He further went on to say that he has forgotten how he lived before the show happened to him as he has got deeply immersed in his role.

Elaborating upon his future plans, the actor revealed that he plans on taking a break for six months before starting a new project. Giving an insight into his plans, Krishna mentioned that after the break he will take up a new show in which he will be seen in an entirely different look.

The actor stated that currently because of his role as Tenali Rama, he is bald. In his new role, he will be seen in a more lean body shape and will also have grown hair.

Tarun Khanna, who essays the character of Raja Krishnadevaraya, does not seem to be convinced about the decision of the show going off air and is also clueless as to why such a decision has been taken. He told the daily, "The rumour of the show going off air has been doing the rounds for some time now, however, we learnt later that it will continue till the next year.”

Emphasising upon his stance, Tarun also mentioned that the channel had decided to change the time slot of the show. However, the actor has also expressed that his journey with the show has been fruitful even though he joined the show recently in July this year.

He has also stressed upon the fact that the show was not only entertaining but was also immensely informative and the same has been the reason behind its popularity.