Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan Promises to Bring Audience Back to Theaters

Christopher Nolan and team Tenet unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming film recently and it has got fans talking already. With cinema halls closed for business since the past several months and no signs of revival in the business soon, Tenet promises to be one of those movies that could pull the audience back to the theaters once the threat of the coronavirus has subsided.

Although not much is known about Tenet, except from the fact that lead actor John David Washington seems to be on a mission of some sort and looks forward to accomplish it somehow so that he can prevent World War 3, the trailer features some time altering shots, which hint that the mystery-thriller film is woven around the concept of time and space, like Nolan's Interstellar and Inception.

The new Tenet trailer features some candid conversations between Washington's character and Robert Pattinson's. It also has some high octane action sequences and a haunting background score that lends to the style and mysterious tone of the film. Tenet is the first movie by Nolan to be featuring a person of colour in a lead role and is much anticipated among cine lovers. Nolan returns to the director's chair after blockbuster hit Dunkirk (2017).

Check out the trailer below.

From Director Christopher Nolan. #TENET, coming to theaters. Watch the new trailer now. pic.twitter.com/qKoPRyHcLE — TENET (@TENETFilm) May 22, 2020

Tenet is backed by Warner Bros Studios and is set for release on July 17.

