Tenet Trailer: John David Washington in Christopher Nolan Film is a Mystery

Tenet makers shared a teaser of the upcoming film. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new project is said to be an espionage thriller that spans several countries.

Tenet is Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk and features a star-studded cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy.

The 49-year-old filmmaker said the project, which he also produces alongside his frequent collaborator Emma Thomas, has been mounted on a scale that is "certainly the biggest in terms of international reach".

The first footage shows John David as the central character who is invited to 'the afterlife' who are 'trying to prevent World War III'. Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia features in the teaser. Robert Pattinson is seen driving John David's character out of a situation in a chase scene which features a shade of Nolan's film Inception.

"We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There's no question, it's the most ambitious film we've made," Nolan had said.

Check out the teaser of the upcoming film Tenet below:

The director also revealed that lead actor John David, a former football player and the star of "BlackKklansman" and "Ballers", is "very much the hero" of "Tenet".

"He's a massively talented actor and physically gifted. He's an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from cars and helicopters. This guy moves," Nolan had said.

Tenet is scheduled to be released worldwide on July 17 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

