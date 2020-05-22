Tenet Trailer Released, Disha Patani Posts Stunning Throwback Pic

Christopher Nolan and team Tenet unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming film recently and it has got fans talking already. With cinema halls closed for business since the past several months and no signs of revival in the business soon, Tenet promises to be one of those movies that could pull the audience back to the theaters once the threat of the coronavirus has subsided.

Although not much is known about Tenet, except from the fact that lead actor John David Washington seems to be on a mission of some sort and looks forward to accomplish it somehow so that he can prevent World War 3, the trailer features some time altering shots, which hint that the mystery-thriller film is woven around the concept of time and space, like Nolan's Interstellar and Inception.

Actress Disha Patani has shared a throwback picture from one of her beach trips.

In the photo, she can be seen wearing a floral print swimwear. In terms of accessories, she is wearing a pair of sunglasses. The fitness diva can be seen kneeling down on the sand as she soaks in the sun right next to the sea.

Veteran Punjabi star Satish Kaul, who has acted in several Hindi films and shows including "Mahabharat", says he's currently facing financial woes and the nation-wide lockdown has only made the situation worse for him.

The actor, whose credits include working in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi films and played the role of Lord Indra in "Mahabharat", said contrary to rumours, he's not in an old age home.

Esha Deol has shared a video capturing the emotional moment of 'vidai' after her wedding eight years ago. Esha and Bharat Takhtani had a love marriage in 2012 and the couple's elder daughter was born in 2017. The couple welcomed home their second daughter, Miraya Takhtani in 2019.

In her latest wedding post, as Esha carries out 'vidai' rituals like throwing rice being her while walking away for her new home with husband Bharat Tahkhtani, she hugs her parents Dharmendra and mother Hema Malini, who are in tears. Esha's sister Ahana, standing close by, cries too.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh had a funny reply to a person who requested for a "sad song" in his concert.

He shared a clip from an old concert, where someone requested for him to sing a sad song. In the video, one can hear loud cheers and whistles, when Diljit replies to the individual.

