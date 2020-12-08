Tenet's Complex Time-warping Story Prompts Netizens to Roll Out Hilarious Memes

Known for his sophisticated ways of storytelling, Hollywood’s renowned director Christopher Nolan came out with his latest movie Tenet this year. The director of movies like Interstellar and Inception has made some mind-boggling movie stories. However, with Tenet, even Nolan fans might have failed to decode the complex time-warping plot.

With the movie out in Indian cinemas, many Nolan fans have expressed their exasperation through hilarious memes.

Screenwriter @sand_In_Deed posted this clipping that is equally complex, taking a dig at the John David Washington-starrer movie.

Tenet movie explained under 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/RNMF3T17zp — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 8, 2020

Other Nolan fans posted similar memes on Twitter:

Me after watching TENET pic.twitter.com/2abHqlB4Zm — nadish sambyal (@nadishsambyal) December 6, 2020

Opening Sequence for Tenet got me like. I think I have an idea of what was happening now, but I could be very wrong. pic.twitter.com/waWmNmfut7 — HaTrickFilms smliFkcirTaH (@HaTrickFilms) December 6, 2020

Just finished watching tenet, and I can tell you I didn't understand a thing, Nonetheless, I enjoyed it😂. — baffa (@baffa_jj) December 8, 2020

While for some, the two hour thirty minute long movie was getting a bit too much.

i’ve been watching tenet for a week now and i still got 10 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/NYKXXbmHXD — syd (@cinnamontoasst) December 7, 2020

Amidst its release during the coronavirus pandemic, when most of the theatres are closed, Nolan wanted his movie to be screened only on big screens as that is what he has been a vocal proponent of. However, in a surprise move, the production company Warner Brother’s decided to release all of their 2021 films (including Dune, Matrix 4 and more) in theatres and on streaming service HBO Max on the same day.

Reacting to this, Nolan told Entertainment Tonight that by sending films meant for theatrical releases to HBO Max without consulting their makers, they are being used as a loss-leader for the “fledgling” streaming service.

However, many viewers did enjoy the movie and did manage to understand the story. Tenet stars actors John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki, and Michael Caine, among others. Parts of the action-thriller movie were shot in Mumbai as well. The movie was released in India on December 4.