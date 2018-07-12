GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tera Fitoor: First Song From Utkarsh Sharma's Genius Makes a Splash; Watch Video

Director Anil Sharma is perhaps best known for being responsible for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2018, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tera Fitoor: First Song From Utkarsh Sharma's Genius Makes a Splash; Watch Video
A still from the song (Image: YouTube)
Genius is perhaps one of the most overused words today, applied to all and sundry, even those utterly undeserving of it. On a completely unrelated note, Tera Fitoor, a song composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Arijit Singh has just been released. The song is the first to drop from Anil Sharma's upcoming film, Genius, and has already racked up close to 200,000 views on YouTube within 24 hours since its publication.



Sharma is perhaps best known for being responsible for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Genius is a launch vehicle for the director's son Utkarsh into Bollywood, and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayesha Julkaa and Mithun Chakraborty. It is scheduled to release on 24 August.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery