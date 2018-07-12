Tera Fitoor: First Song From Utkarsh Sharma's Genius Makes a Splash; Watch Video

Genius is perhaps one of the most overused words today, applied to all and sundry, even those utterly undeserving of it. On a completely unrelated note, Tera Fitoor, a song composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Arijit Singh has just been released. The song is the first to drop from Anil Sharma's upcoming film, Genius, and has already racked up close to 200,000 views on YouTube within 24 hours since its publication.Sharma is perhaps best known for being responsible for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Genius is a launch vehicle for the director's son Utkarsh into Bollywood, and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayesha Julkaa and Mithun Chakraborty. It is scheduled to release on 24 August.