English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tera Fitoor: First Song From Utkarsh Sharma's Genius Makes a Splash; Watch Video
Director Anil Sharma is perhaps best known for being responsible for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
A still from the song (Image: YouTube)
Genius is perhaps one of the most overused words today, applied to all and sundry, even those utterly undeserving of it. On a completely unrelated note, Tera Fitoor, a song composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Arijit Singh has just been released. The song is the first to drop from Anil Sharma's upcoming film, Genius, and has already racked up close to 200,000 views on YouTube within 24 hours since its publication.
Sharma is perhaps best known for being responsible for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Genius is a launch vehicle for the director's son Utkarsh into Bollywood, and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayesha Julkaa and Mithun Chakraborty. It is scheduled to release on 24 August.
Also Watch
Sharma is perhaps best known for being responsible for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Genius is a launch vehicle for the director's son Utkarsh into Bollywood, and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayesha Julkaa and Mithun Chakraborty. It is scheduled to release on 24 August.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- 'They're Going Home': Twitter Trolls English Fans After Croatia Beats England in World Cup Semis
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante worth Rs 4 Crore Catches Fire at Petrol Pump, Completely Destroyed [Video]
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years