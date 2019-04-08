English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Amitabh Bachchan's Tamil Film 'Uyarntha Manithan' Gets Hindi Title
Amitabh Bachchan's debut Kollywood film will be called 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' in Hindi. The film is directed by T Tamilvanan.
Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan's Tamil debut film, which will a bilingual co-starring SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan, has got its Hindi title. Directed by T Tamilvanan, the film will be called Tera Yaar Hoon Main and will be produced by T-Series, Om Prakash Bhatt, Sujay Shankarwar and Ami Trivedi.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter, alongside two pictures from the sets. He captioned his post, "Amitabh Bachchan's Hindi-Tamil bilingual gets a title: #TeraYaarHoonMain [#Hindi title]... Costars SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan... Directed by T Tamilvanan... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Prakash Bhatt, Sujay Shankarwar and Ami Trivedi."
Both pictures show Amitabh's character with that of Suryah's. The setting suggests that the characters are based in the countryside. The first image shows Suryah taking blessing from Amitabh's character, as the latter puts vermilion on his forehead. The second image shows the two actors looking at something while inside a mud house. Suryah is joining his hand in veneration, as he stands besides Amitabh, who is holding a stick.
Titled Uyarntha Manithan in Tamil, the film is written by Javar Seetharaman. Amitabh has previously dabbled with South Indian cinema when he produced Tamil film Ullasam, starring Ajith and Vikram in the lead roles. Tera Yaar Hoon Main will mark Big B's debut as an actor in Kollywood.
Amitabh Bachchan's Hindi-Tamil bilingual gets a title: #TeraYaarHoonMain [#Hindi title]... Costars SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan... Directed by T Tamilvanan... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Prakash Bhatt, Sujay Shankarwar and Ami Trivedi. pic.twitter.com/zDJLRnrZ1H— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019
