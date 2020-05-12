MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tere Bina Song Out: Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Share Crackling Chemistry

Tere Bina Song Out: Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Share Crackling Chemistry

Actor Salman Khan took to Twitter to announce that the video of his latest single, Tere Bona, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, has been released on YouTube.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
Share this:

Salman Khan's latest track Tere Bina, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez has been released. The video has been shot entirely in Salman's panvel farmhouse, where he is under lockdown with friends and family including the Drive actor. Salman had previously released another track called Pyaar Karona.

The actor also shared the song on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, "Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBina."

Check it out below:

Salman had previously shared the teaser of the song on Sunday, along with a Mother's Day message. He wrote, "Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother’s Day (Link in bio) @jacquelinef143 #AjayBhatia @shabbir_ahmed9 @adityadevmusic @abhiraj88 @saajan_singh23 #TereBinaTeaser #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading