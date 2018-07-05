English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tere Naal Nachna: Badshah Grooves With Athiya Shetty in Nawabzaade’s New Dance Number
Reportedly Athiya Shetty along with dancers Dharmesh Ingle, Punit Pathak, Raghav Juyal shot for the song last week at a suburban studio in Mumbai. The song is choreographed and directed by Remo D’ Souza. The song is composed, written and sung by Badshah.
After Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s hit track High Rated Gabru, the makers have released the new track from the film Nawabzaade. Titled Tere Naal Nachna, the song features Athiya Shetty and Badshah grooving to the peppy beats.
Speaking about the song, Badshah reportedly had said, "This is a dance track with a different flavour of some new production. It was fun shooting with Remo sir, who is an absolutely wonderful director and Athiya, who is a good friend."
"The boys in the movie are superb and Raghav is my favourite. We all had super fun dancing together," he further added.
Nawabzaade is produced by Remo and directed by Jayesh Pradhan and the release date of the film will be out soon.
