Tere Naam 2 Will Be a Love Story, Confirms Director Satish Kaushik

Actor-director Satish Kaushik is ready with the script of the sequel of his 2003 blockbuster film Tere Naam, 16 years after the release of the Salman Khan-starrer heart-breaking romance-drama.Confirming the news, Kaushik told Mumbai Mirror , “Yes It’s true, I am making Tere Naam 2 which is a love story. That’s all I can say for now.”The film will reportedly retain its lead characters’ names from the original film. “The sequel is a new story, Satish finished writing the script recently. It is a love story revolving around a gangster and will be set in North India,” an unnamed source told Mirror.However, it is not yet clear whether Khan would also be a part of the sequel. Talking about it, the source added, “Satish and Salman share a great bond and have recently worked together in Bharat. But it is yet to be decided if Salman will feature in the film or a new cast will be brought on board.”Written by Bala and Jainendra Jain, Tere Naam marked the Bollywood debut of actor Bhumika Chawla, who played Khan’s love interest in the film.Notably, Kaushik will begin shooting Tere Naam 2 only after wrapping up Kaagaz, his upcoming film with Pankaj Tripathi, which is currently in post-production.Meanwhile, Khan will next be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which is slated to release on June 5.