English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tere Naam 2 Will Be a Love Story, Confirms Director Satish Kaushik
Starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles, Tere Naam released in 2003.
Filmmaker Satish Kaushik.
Loading...
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is ready with the script of the sequel of his 2003 blockbuster film Tere Naam, 16 years after the release of the Salman Khan-starrer heart-breaking romance-drama.
Confirming the news, Kaushik told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes It’s true, I am making Tere Naam 2 which is a love story. That’s all I can say for now.”
The film will reportedly retain its lead characters’ names from the original film. “The sequel is a new story, Satish finished writing the script recently. It is a love story revolving around a gangster and will be set in North India,” an unnamed source told Mirror.
However, it is not yet clear whether Khan would also be a part of the sequel. Talking about it, the source added, “Satish and Salman share a great bond and have recently worked together in Bharat. But it is yet to be decided if Salman will feature in the film or a new cast will be brought on board.”
Written by Bala and Jainendra Jain, Tere Naam marked the Bollywood debut of actor Bhumika Chawla, who played Khan’s love interest in the film.
Notably, Kaushik will begin shooting Tere Naam 2 only after wrapping up Kaagaz, his upcoming film with Pankaj Tripathi, which is currently in post-production.
Meanwhile, Khan will next be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which is slated to release on June 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Confirming the news, Kaushik told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes It’s true, I am making Tere Naam 2 which is a love story. That’s all I can say for now.”
The film will reportedly retain its lead characters’ names from the original film. “The sequel is a new story, Satish finished writing the script recently. It is a love story revolving around a gangster and will be set in North India,” an unnamed source told Mirror.
However, it is not yet clear whether Khan would also be a part of the sequel. Talking about it, the source added, “Satish and Salman share a great bond and have recently worked together in Bharat. But it is yet to be decided if Salman will feature in the film or a new cast will be brought on board.”
Written by Bala and Jainendra Jain, Tere Naam marked the Bollywood debut of actor Bhumika Chawla, who played Khan’s love interest in the film.
Notably, Kaushik will begin shooting Tere Naam 2 only after wrapping up Kaagaz, his upcoming film with Pankaj Tripathi, which is currently in post-production.
Meanwhile, Khan will next be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which is slated to release on June 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Estimates Suggest Avengers Endgame can Earn Over Rs 6970 Crore in First Weekend
- Soon, You Will be Able to Change DTH Operators Without Having to Buy a New Set Top Box
- Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: From Tomboy to Victoria’s Secret Angel, See Style Evolution in Pics
- 'Unimaginable': Avengers Endgame Creates History, Sells 10 Lakh Advance Tickets in India
- Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results