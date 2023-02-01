Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming romantic comedy film’s trailer has left fans super excited. After an overwhelmingly positive response to the teaser and trailer, the new track Tere Pyaar Mein is being hailed by fans. Ranbir and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry is also being lauded in the Luv Ranjan directorial. This is the first time Ranbir and Shraddha are paired opposite each other in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Luv Ranjan, known fo directing Kartik Aaryan in Pyaar Ka Punchnama sereis and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is also collaborating with Ranbir fir the first time.

In the romantic song, Ranbir, madly in love with Shraddha, is chasing her around the streets, beaches and other picturesque locations of Spain to woo her. Shraddha, on the other hand, is also shown enjoying the attention. The song also features some steamy moments between Shraddha and Ranbir. The peppy tunes, beachy vibes and Ranbir-Shraddha’s crackling chemistry make this song the perfect love anthem. Their sizzling chemistry and steamy kisses will surely leave you lovestruck.

Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter on Wednesday and dropped the song. Along with the video, she wrote, “LOVE IS BACK! Mummy kasam iss statement mein na jhooth hai na makkaari hai 😌 ."

Take a look at the track here:

‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ oozes freshness and romance. The song is composed by Pritam, sung by none other than the king of romantic melodies Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The lucky charm of chartbusters is set to enthral once again.

Talking about the song, Pritam said “Collaborating on a Ranbir Kapoor song with Amitabh and Arijit is always special. In the past, whenever we have come together musically, the audience has loved and appreciated our music. I hope the audience enjoys our new song Tere Pyaar Mein and we continue to get their love.”

With Ranbir & Shraddha’s presence the song looks like a beautiful combination of love and liveness that strikes the right chord with the youth. Well, the fun, vibrance and lively music is not the only good thing about the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’. The various breath-taking locations of Spain throughout the song, the stylish costumes and the candidness yet striking chemistry between Ranbir & Shraddha add on to the winsomeness of the song.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

