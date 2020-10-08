Terence Lewis Clarifies on Viral Video of Touching Nora Fatehi 'Inappropriately'

Terence Lewis’ video of touching co-judge of India's Best Dancer Nora Fatehi had gone viral on social media. The clip was shot on the sets of the dance reality show. The ace choreographer has now given clarity on the video and has referred to it as a morphed video.

As per a report published in The Times of India, Terence clarified that he has utmost respect for the actress. He also went on to say had the clip been real, why would Nora not react to such an act instantly.

Substantiating his point, he further stated that he has been getting considerable amount of love and attention from the opposite sex throughout his life and therefore he has not done such a thing ever.

Emphasising on his stance further, he said, “That kind of thing would only tickle a 17-year-old. I am 45.”

Meanwhile, Nora is off the show now as Malaika Arora has returned as the judge after defeating the novel coronavirus. She was there to fill in Malaika’s shoes while the actress was recovering from the deadly COVID-19 disease.

In fact, recently Nora shared a heart-warming Instagram post for Malaika wherein she expressed her awe and admiration for the actress. In the same post, she also thanked the crew of the show for being so accepting of her and ensuring that she has a great time on the sets of the show. In the post, she has shared a carousel of three pictures from the sets with Malaika. She also took the opportunity to express her delight over Malaika’s recovery. Till now, her post has crossed more than one and half a million likes. Her fans have showered their love on both of them in the comments section.

Malaika too, on her Instagram handle, reshared a snap from Nora’s carousel of photos.