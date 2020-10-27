Terence Lewis Holds Nora Fatehi in Arms During Their Romantic Dance on 'Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai'

Nora Fatehi had a brief reunion with Terence Lewis as she visited the sets of India's Best Dancer to promote her recently launched song Naach Meri Rani. Nora, who temporarily replaced Malaika Arora as one of the judges on the show after the latter got diagnosed with coronavirus, also shook a leg with Terence on the popular track Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai. The mesmerizing love song is from the ‘90s blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun that was picturised on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

The video of the duo’s romantic dance instantly became viral online and was shared by several fan clubs across social media platforms. In the video, Terence can be seen holding Nora in his arms while others look stunned by their impromptu act. Terence is dressed in a pink suit while Nora is looking scintillating in a sheer white number.

Watch their dance in the video below:

Other judges on the show including choreographer Geeta Kapur and actress Malaika Arora were surprised at Terence and Nora’s act. Geeta asked Nora what she did to Terence. On the other hand, Malaika couldn’t resist teasing the Dilbar dancer, which left her blushing.

Naach Meri Rani is sung by Guru Randhawa and produced by T-Series. On the film front, Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D directed by choreographer Remo D’Souza. The dance drama also starred Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva and Shraddha Kapoor. Nora will next be seen in the upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war drama action film will feature Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha, among others.