Teri Aankhon Mein: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri Create Magic in New Romantic Song

Divya Khosla Kumar once again plays amulet for the director-duo team of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru in their latest music video. The romantic song titled Teri Aankhon Mein, presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, is out on Youtube. Divya Khosla unites with actor Pearl V Puri to take the viewers through an unforgettable romantic journey. The musical love saga is a charm wherein a meeting of a woman with someone special on a fascinating rainy night unfolds. The song weaves a tender and emotional tale with striking music. The musical has high notes of nostalgia to it.

Announcing of the song’s release, Divya wrote on Instagram, “Experience the spark between two soulmates in this epic love saga on a rainy school reunion night #TeriAankhonMein out now! Tune in to enjoy. Link in bio”

Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval have lent their voices to Teri Aankhon Mein. The music for the song is composed by Manan Bhardwaj and Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

Earlier, a few breathtaking stills were shared by Divya on her Instagram. The teaser from Teri Aankhon Mein showed Divya all drenched waiting in the rain for the man of her dreams ( played by Pearl V Puri).

Divya’s look has also added to the glam quotient of the music video. The actress followed all the safety guidelines while shooting the song for four days in Mumbai.

“Join me in the rain #TeriAankhonMein out tmo,” she wrote in caption on Instagram.

Bhushan Kumar said that the beautiful melody has an interesting storyline and fabulous vocals.

Radhika Rao - Vinay Sapru and Divya Khosla Kumar collaborated before this for the bestseller musical, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. Radhika Rao - Vinay Sapru said they are always delighted to discover new stories with Divya. They said that the song is about the magic which unfolds on a night and is “truly a special musical offering."