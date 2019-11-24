Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Terminator Dark Fate Director Tim Miller Reveals He Will Not Collaborate with James Cameron in Future

The director of 'Terminator: Dark Fate', Tim Miller said that he will not work with series creator and producer James Cameron in the future. He cited lack of control over the film as the reason.

News18.com

Updated:November 24, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Terminator Dark Fate Director Tim Miller Reveals He Will Not Collaborate with James Cameron in Future
Image: Tim Miller, James Cameron/Instagram

Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool who recently made Terminator: Dark Fate, recently revealed that he will never work with James Cameron anymore. Terminator: Dark fate was the latest film in the franchise that flopped at the box-office. Now, the director's decision to not work with Cameron, who created the original franchise and produced the latest one, seems to be a jibe at the film. However, Miller said that his decision did not come from his experience of directing the film.

“No, but it has nothing to do with whatever trauma I have from the experience, it’s more that I just don’t want to be in a situation again where I don’t have the control to do what I think is right,” Miller said while peaking to Kim Masters, the host of KCRW’s The Business.

“The things they seemed to hate the most about the movie, were things I can’t control. I can’t control you didn’t like Genysis or you felt betrayed by Terminator 4. I can’t help that,” he added.

The director also said that there were regular disagreement between him and Cameron, though they were cordial as co-workers. "[I suggested] Legion is so powerful, the only way to beat it is going back in time and strangle it in the crib. Jim says, 'What's dramatic about the humans losing?' And I say, 'Well, What's dramatic about the humans winning and they just need to keep on winning?' I like a last stand. It's not his thing."

"Even if I'm going to lose the fight, I still feel this obligation to fight because that is what the director is supposed to do. Fight for the movie. The lights come up, and there was a lot of stuff that I had cut that Jim thought was important and scenes we'd shot that we'd had disagreements on," said Miller. "But the lights come up and Jim says 'we've got a movie,'" he said.

Despite the box-office failure, the film garnered mostly positive reviews. It starred Arnold Schwarzenneger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram