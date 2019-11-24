Terminator Dark Fate Director Tim Miller Reveals He Will Not Collaborate with James Cameron in Future
The director of 'Terminator: Dark Fate', Tim Miller said that he will not work with series creator and producer James Cameron in the future. He cited lack of control over the film as the reason.
Image: Tim Miller, James Cameron/Instagram
Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool who recently made Terminator: Dark Fate, recently revealed that he will never work with James Cameron anymore. Terminator: Dark fate was the latest film in the franchise that flopped at the box-office. Now, the director's decision to not work with Cameron, who created the original franchise and produced the latest one, seems to be a jibe at the film. However, Miller said that his decision did not come from his experience of directing the film.
“No, but it has nothing to do with whatever trauma I have from the experience, it’s more that I just don’t want to be in a situation again where I don’t have the control to do what I think is right,” Miller said while peaking to Kim Masters, the host of KCRW’s The Business.
“The things they seemed to hate the most about the movie, were things I can’t control. I can’t control you didn’t like Genysis or you felt betrayed by Terminator 4. I can’t help that,” he added.
The director also said that there were regular disagreement between him and Cameron, though they were cordial as co-workers. "[I suggested] Legion is so powerful, the only way to beat it is going back in time and strangle it in the crib. Jim says, 'What's dramatic about the humans losing?' And I say, 'Well, What's dramatic about the humans winning and they just need to keep on winning?' I like a last stand. It's not his thing."
"Even if I'm going to lose the fight, I still feel this obligation to fight because that is what the director is supposed to do. Fight for the movie. The lights come up, and there was a lot of stuff that I had cut that Jim thought was important and scenes we'd shot that we'd had disagreements on," said Miller. "But the lights come up and Jim says 'we've got a movie,'" he said.
Despite the box-office failure, the film garnered mostly positive reviews. It starred Arnold Schwarzenneger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes among others.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Memes Will Light up Your Day
- Shaukat Kaifi Laid to Rest: Bollywood Mourns Veteran Actor's Demise
- Resideo Air Purifier Review: An Absolutely No Fuss Clean Air Solution For Your Home
- It's Fadnavis, Not Thackeray: Overnight Twist in Maharashtra Has Made Newspapers 'Biggest Losers'
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda