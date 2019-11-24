Terminator Dark Fate Director Tim Miller Reveals He Will Not Collaborate with James Cameron in Future

Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool who recently made Terminator: Dark Fate, recently revealed that he will never work with James Cameron anymore. Terminator: Dark fate was the latest film in the franchise that flopped at the box-office. Now, the director's decision to not work with Cameron, who created the original franchise and produced the latest one, seems to be a jibe at the film. However, Miller said that his decision did not come from his experience of directing the film.

“No, but it has nothing to do with whatever trauma I have from the experience, it’s more that I just don’t want to be in a situation again where I don’t have the control to do what I think is right,” Miller said while peaking to Kim Masters, the host of KCRW’s The Business.

“The things they seemed to hate the most about the movie, were things I can’t control. I can’t control you didn’t like Genysis or you felt betrayed by Terminator 4. I can’t help that,” he added.

The director also said that there were regular disagreement between him and Cameron, though they were cordial as co-workers. "[I suggested] Legion is so powerful, the only way to beat it is going back in time and strangle it in the crib. Jim says, 'What's dramatic about the humans losing?' And I say, 'Well, What's dramatic about the humans winning and they just need to keep on winning?' I like a last stand. It's not his thing."

"Even if I'm going to lose the fight, I still feel this obligation to fight because that is what the director is supposed to do. Fight for the movie. The lights come up, and there was a lot of stuff that I had cut that Jim thought was important and scenes we'd shot that we'd had disagreements on," said Miller. "But the lights come up and Jim says 'we've got a movie,'" he said.

Despite the box-office failure, the film garnered mostly positive reviews. It starred Arnold Schwarzenneger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes among others.

