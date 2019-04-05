English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Terminator: Dark Fate is Back With James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger
James Cameron is back as the co-producer of the Terminator franchise with the latest 'Terminator: Dark Fate', starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in lead roles.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Terminator: Dark Fate will bring together the original and combined might of James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, with the sole aim of reviving the dying sci-fi action film franchise. Some exclusive behind-the-scenes images of the film were revealed by the makers at CinemaCon recently, and looks like the original cast is back, all guns blazing, with Deadpool director Tim Miller helming the franchise for the first time.
Dark Fate marks the sixth film in the franchise. It is reported that the plot of Dark Fate will serve as a direct sequel to The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991), both of which were directed by Cameron. The images reveal the looks of the lead characters, T-800 (played by Schwarzenegger) and Sarah Connor (Hamilton). Schwarzenegger took to Twitter and shared his look from the film. He wrote alongside the post, "I’m back. November 1."
Check out other character looks from the film here:
Dark Fate will feature Gabriel Luna and Mackenzie Davis in pivotal roles. Three other Terminator films have since followed Cameron’s 1991 sequel-- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Salvation (2009) and Terminator: Genisys (2015) that featured Emilia Clarke alongside Schwarzenegger. Each of the three films were directed by different filmmakers, with Schwarzenegger only missing from the 2009 reboot.
The trailer of the much anticipated film will be out soon and the 6th film of the franchise will release on November 1. Dark Fate's story is conceived by Miller and series co-creator Cameron. The latter is also serving as the producer of the film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Dark Fate marks the sixth film in the franchise. It is reported that the plot of Dark Fate will serve as a direct sequel to The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991), both of which were directed by Cameron. The images reveal the looks of the lead characters, T-800 (played by Schwarzenegger) and Sarah Connor (Hamilton). Schwarzenegger took to Twitter and shared his look from the film. He wrote alongside the post, "I’m back. November 1."
I’m back. November 1. pic.twitter.com/AQiYeFqc9q— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 4, 2019
Check out other character looks from the film here:
I’m giving the #Terminator franchise one last chance to redeem themselves with #TerminatorDarkFate. pic.twitter.com/a7oA23bKK2— Cameron Junge (@cam_junge) April 4, 2019
Dark Fate will feature Gabriel Luna and Mackenzie Davis in pivotal roles. Three other Terminator films have since followed Cameron’s 1991 sequel-- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Salvation (2009) and Terminator: Genisys (2015) that featured Emilia Clarke alongside Schwarzenegger. Each of the three films were directed by different filmmakers, with Schwarzenegger only missing from the 2009 reboot.
The trailer of the much anticipated film will be out soon and the 6th film of the franchise will release on November 1. Dark Fate's story is conceived by Miller and series co-creator Cameron. The latter is also serving as the producer of the film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thalaivar 167: Pictures of Rajinikanth Film Leaked, Actor Issues Statement
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
- Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Said 'I'm Not a Terrorist'
- Ahmed Shehzad Asks For Review After Dropping a Sitter and Twitter Has a Deja Vu Moment
- IPL 2019 | By Far the Worst Home Pitch So Far: Ponting
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results