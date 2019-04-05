LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Terminator: Dark Fate is Back With James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger

James Cameron is back as the co-producer of the Terminator franchise with the latest 'Terminator: Dark Fate', starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in lead roles.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
Image: Twitter
Terminator: Dark Fate will bring together the original and combined might of James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, with the sole aim of reviving the dying sci-fi action film franchise. Some exclusive behind-the-scenes images of the film were revealed by the makers at CinemaCon recently, and looks like the original cast is back, all guns blazing, with Deadpool director Tim Miller helming the franchise for the first time.

Dark Fate marks the sixth film in the franchise. It is reported that the plot of Dark Fate will serve as a direct sequel to The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991), both of which were directed by Cameron. The images reveal the looks of the lead characters, T-800 (played by Schwarzenegger) and Sarah Connor (Hamilton). Schwarzenegger took to Twitter and shared his look from the film. He wrote alongside the post, "I’m back. November 1."




Check out other character looks from the film here:




Dark Fate will feature Gabriel Luna and Mackenzie Davis in pivotal roles. Three other Terminator films have since followed Cameron’s 1991 sequel-- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Salvation (2009) and Terminator: Genisys (2015) that featured Emilia Clarke alongside Schwarzenegger. Each of the three films were directed by different filmmakers, with Schwarzenegger only missing from the 2009 reboot.

The trailer of the much anticipated film will be out soon and the 6th film of the franchise will release on November 1. Dark Fate's story is conceived by Miller and series co-creator Cameron. The latter is also serving as the producer of the film.

