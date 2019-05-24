English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Terminator Dark Fate Trailer Out, Here's Everything We Know About the Arnold Schwarzenegger Film
'Terminator: Dark Fate' is the sixth installment in the sci-fi franchise that saw its first film in 1984. Directed by Tim Miller, 'Dark Fate' releases on November 1.
Images of Linda Hamilton, James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The trailer to the sixth film of James Cameron's The Terminator franchise is here. Terminator: Dark Fate trailer sees Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor, reprising her role from the 1984 original. The film had seen Hamilton as a college student whose life is turned upside down when she starts getting pursued by the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger).
However, it was the second film that saw Connor gain an iconic status for her transformation into a fighting machine in her own right. Now, three decades later, she is back amid chaos to save the world from a dangerous new class of Terminators and is seen helping Mackenzie Davis' Grace, part machine, part human android.
See Terminator: Dark Fate trailer here.
While the trailer of Dark Fate has definitely piqued our interest, here are everything we know about the film, so far:
New cast
While we have loved Schwarzenegger and Hamilton take centre stage in the earlier Terminators, the new film seems to be setting the stage for a younger generation, human and otherwise. The film sees Davis, known for her roles in Black Mirror and Blade Runner 2049, essay the role of the human/cyborg hybrid, a role made famous by Schwarzenegger himself. Davis will be joined by Natalie Reyes in the film.
Behind-the-scenes Development
Not only has Cameron returned to the franchise as a producer after regaining the film rights, Deadpool director Tim Miller will take charge of directing the film. Cameron also has story writing credits in Dark Fate.
Dark Fate is a Direct Sequel to Terminator 2
After the first two films in the franchise which became hits and cult classics, the follow-ups were not that popular. The new film will ignore those other films and act as a direct sequel to Terminator 2.
New Terminator
In Dark Fate, the newest T-1000 model will be played by Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and looks to be another unstoppable force.
Possibility of a New trilogy
The franchise had dipped after the success of the first two films. Now, Cameron has stated that he has laid out plans for a new trilogy that would start with this film.
Schwarzenegger is Obviously Back
The Terminator (1984) had turned Schwarzenegger into a superstar overnight and since then the franchise has not been able to do without him. The films seem to find new ways of keeping his T-800 character as a major part of the story and in Terminator: Dark Fate, Schwarzenegger once again returns to his most iconic role.
