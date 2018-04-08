GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Terminator Reboot Pushed Forward Three Months

IANS

Updated:April 8, 2018, 10:39 AM IST
Image: Youtube/ A still from Terminator
Los Angeles: The release of the sixth Terminator movie has been pushed forward by three months to November 2019.

The studio made the announcement that it was changing the release date of the untitled movie from July 26, 2019, to November 22, 2019. Paramount said that the date change had been in the works prior actor to Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoing the emergency procedure at a hospital here, reports variety.com.

The studio also said the move is not related to Schwarzenegger's open-heart surgery.

Schwarzenegger's spokesman stated that on March 30 the 70-year-old actor said "I'm back" on waking up from the procedure and was in good spirits.

Schwarzenegger, who served as governor of California from 2003-2011, was roped in last year to return to the "Terminator" franchise for the sixth film in the series.

Linda Hamilton will be returning as Sarah Connor.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, although director James Cameron has said that the film will be a direct sequel to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

