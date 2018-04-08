English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Terminator Reboot Pushed Forward Three Months
Schwarzenegger, who served as governor of California from 2003-2011, was roped in last year to return to the "Terminator" franchise for the sixth film in the series.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Terminator
Los Angeles: The release of the sixth Terminator movie has been pushed forward by three months to November 2019.
The studio made the announcement that it was changing the release date of the untitled movie from July 26, 2019, to November 22, 2019. Paramount said that the date change had been in the works prior actor to Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoing the emergency procedure at a hospital here, reports variety.com.
The studio also said the move is not related to Schwarzenegger's open-heart surgery.
Schwarzenegger's spokesman stated that on March 30 the 70-year-old actor said "I'm back" on waking up from the procedure and was in good spirits.
Schwarzenegger, who served as governor of California from 2003-2011, was roped in last year to return to the "Terminator" franchise for the sixth film in the series.
Linda Hamilton will be returning as Sarah Connor.
Plot details are being kept under wraps, although director James Cameron has said that the film will be a direct sequel to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
Also Watch
The studio made the announcement that it was changing the release date of the untitled movie from July 26, 2019, to November 22, 2019. Paramount said that the date change had been in the works prior actor to Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoing the emergency procedure at a hospital here, reports variety.com.
The studio also said the move is not related to Schwarzenegger's open-heart surgery.
Schwarzenegger's spokesman stated that on March 30 the 70-year-old actor said "I'm back" on waking up from the procedure and was in good spirits.
Schwarzenegger, who served as governor of California from 2003-2011, was roped in last year to return to the "Terminator" franchise for the sixth film in the series.
Linda Hamilton will be returning as Sarah Connor.
Plot details are being kept under wraps, although director James Cameron has said that the film will be a direct sequel to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
Also Watch
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|6
|2
|3
|11
|1
|Australia
|23
|20
|24
|67
|2
|England
|17
|17
|6
|40
|3
|Canada
|7
|11
|8
|26
|5
|Scotland
|4
|6
|8
|18
|6
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|5
|5
|13
|8
|Wales
|3
|3
|2
|8
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Truth is Manu Never Returned Without Medal, Says Proud Father
- GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Video Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- Tollywood Actress Sri Reddy Goes Topless Against Casting Couch, Taken Into Police Custody
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery