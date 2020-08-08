Terrible News: Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Akshay Condole Deaths In Kozhikode Plane Mishap

Several members of the Hindi film fraternity including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shraddha Kapoor condoled the deaths and injuries caused when an Air India Express flight bringing Indians home from Dubai skidded off the runway at the Karipur International Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode.

At least 17 people, including both pilots, were killed and 123 injured after the plane with more than 190 onboard skidded off the runway on Friday.

Shah Rukh expressed grief and conveyed condolences to the people, who died in the plane crash tragedy. He tweeted, "My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers..."

Bachchan wrote, "A terrible tragedy.. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport, plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain.. Prayers..." (sic)

Akshay Kumar posted, "Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew on board the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones."

Shraddha Kapoor shared, "Very heartbreaking to hear about the #KozhikodeAirCrash. Prayers and healing to the injured passengers. Deepest condolences and strength to those who have lost their loved ones."

Ajay Devgn shared, "Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones."

Disha Patani wrote, "Deeply shocked by the tragic crash landing of the #AirIndia aircraft that overshot the runway in Kozhikode. Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew onboard and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year this."

The plane, part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian nationals from overseas during the coronavirus lockdown, skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 35-feet deep valley, breaking into two portions.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he was deeply "anguished and distressed" at the accident and that relief teams from Air India and Airports Authority of India (AAI) had been dispatched from Delhi and Mumbai.

"All efforts are being made to help passengers. A formal inquiry will be conducted by AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau)," he said on Twitter.