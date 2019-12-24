Take the pledge to vote

Terry Gilliam Criticises Marvel Movies for 'Dominating' the Film Industry

Monty Python actor Terry Gilliam has criticised Marvel movies for ''dominating'' the film business and making it tough for other projects to get funding.

December 24, 2019
Terry Gilliam Criticises Marvel Movies for 'Dominating' the Film Industry
Monty Python actor Terry Gilliam has criticised Marvel movies for 'dominating' the film business and making it tough for other projects to get funding.

Gilliam is the latest to weigh in on Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies. "I don't like the fact they're dominating the place so much. They're taking money that should be available for a greater variety of films. Technically, they're brilliant. I can't fault them because the technical skills involved in making them are incredible," the actor told IndieWire.

The 79-year-old actor said he is unhappy that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) never deals with the human condition and are obsessed with delivering spectacle.

"If you are that powerful, you should be dealing with reality a little bit more. What I don't like is that we all have to be superheroes to do anything worthwhile. That's what makes me crazy. That's what these movies are saying to young people.

"And to me it's not confronting the reality of, you know, the quote-unquote human condition. You know what it is like to be a normal human being in difficult situations and resolving them surviving. I can't fault them for sheer spectacle, except it's repetitive. You still have to blow up another city," he added.

Gilliam also took a dig at Marvel Studios' first best picture Oscar nomination, "Black Panther", which was praised by critics for introducing diversity to superhero films.

"I hated 'Black Panther'. It makes me crazy. It gives young black kids the idea that this is something to believe in. Bull-s**t. It's utter bull-s**t. I think the people who made it have never been to Africa."

