Tessa Thompson Opens Up About Her Sexulality
The Thor: Ragnarok actor also said that her family has been supportive of her and in their household a person can be "anything that you want to be".
Image: A still from Thor Ragnarok
Los Angeles: Actor Tessa Thompson has opened up about her sexuality and said she likes both men and women.
In an interview with Net-a-Porter, the 34-year-old actor revealed that she is bisexual and also talked about her relationship with Janelle Monae.
"We love each other deeply... We're so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that's okay. It doesn't bother me," Thompson said.
The "Thor: Ragnarok" actor also said that her family has been supportive of her and in their household a person can be "anything that you want to be".
"I can take things for granted because of my family it's so free and you can be anything that you want to be. I'm attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, (or) a man, we don't even have to have the discussion," Thompson said.
"That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don't. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?" she added
