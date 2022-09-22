TG Ravi Bags Lead Role in Malayalam Film Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam, Check Poster

Malayalam actor TG Ravi has shown his acting prowess in films like Paavam Krooran, Kodumudikal, Aakrosham, and Private Limited. Although he did not bag the lead roles in these films, all of Ravi’s characters left a lasting impact on the viewers. However, recently, the talented actor seems to have grabbed the attention of notable directors with his adept acting skills.

TG Ravi has bagged his maiden lead role in the Malayalam film Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam. The makers of the upcoming film have unveiled the first title poster of the same.

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan dropped the intriguing poster on his Facebook account, sending his best wishes to the Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam team, he wrote, “Presenting the first look poster of Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam movie.”

“Congratulations & all the best to T. G Ravi, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Irshad, Manikandan Pattambi, director Rasheed Parambil, producer Raison Kalladayil, writer Febin Sidharth & the entire team!” Unni concluded.

The poster reveals a comical illustration of an epic stage play. The animated characters appear to be belonging to an ancient era. A looming war seems evident as two groups of valiant fighters are spotted in the poster aiming toward each other with aggression.

The rugged poster grabbed the attention of movie enthusiasts in no time. They took to Unni Mukundan’s comment section pouring congratulatory messages to Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam’s entire team.

Touted to be a political satire, the film revolves around a series of tragedies that occur during a temple festival. Helmed by Rasheed Parambil, Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam is bankrolled by Raison Kalladayil under the banners of Robin Reels.

Filmmaker Shihab Ongallur is roped in as the cinematographer of the film while Vishnu Sivasankar is assigned as the music director. Besides TG Ravi as the protagonist, the upcoming political satire also stars Prashanth Murali, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Nandana, Irshad Ali, and Manikandan Pattambi in significant roles.

Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam is slated to hit the big screens by October this year.

