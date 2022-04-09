Thaadi Balaji’s Wife Nithya Praises Simbu, Targets Kamal Haasan, his Party

Thaadi Balaji’s wife Nithya has been in news for quite some time due to differences with her husband. She has again created headlines for her scathing remarks against actor Kamal Haasan. In an interview, Nithya said that she tried speaking to Haasan about her problems once.

According to Nithya, she had a very good impression of the actor but he didn’t give her time for a meeting. Nithya said that she sought permission for a meeting with him four times but it was denied.

Nithya took a dig at his political party’s name, saying that Makkal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Centre) has included people in its name just for the namesake. In reality, there is no justice for people, Nithya said, lambasting the actor that he could not solve the problem of a woman in his party. She also said that Kamal fakes emotions just for the sake of the camera.

Advertisement

In Nithya’s words, so much trouble happened in her life and Kamal didn’t even bother to know how she and Poshika were.

As described by Nithya, only Simbu (nickname for Silambarasan Rajendar) was the one from the industry who inquired about her personally. Nithya couldn’t believe at first that Simbu had called her as she said further in an interview. Nithya praised the actor saying that Simbu may have enacted negative characters on screen but is a gem of a person in real life.

According to Nithya, the call from Simbu was not just a formality, adding he spoke to her for over an hour. Nithya said that her respect for the Mannadu actor grew by 1000 times. Nithya said that she has not met Simbu personally but will be grateful again for a meeting.

I|t’s been a tough year for Nithya due to her constant altercations with her husband Thaadi Balaji. Thaadi Balaji even moved to the child rights commission to protect her daughter. According to him, Nithya has been constantly misguiding Poshika and she has not been able to focus on her studies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.