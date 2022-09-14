Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar Song From Chiranjeevi’s Godfather To Be Out On September 15

The much-anticipated Telugu film Godfather is all set to hit the big screen on October 5. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of Godfather are all set to release an upbeat track from the film, titled Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar. The promo of the song, featuring Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the first time, was released on YouTube by Saregama Music on September 13.

Chiranjeevi and Salman were seen flaunting their swag in matching black outfits, as well as their dance moves, in the promo of Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar. The dance number will be released on September 15, the makers revealed.

Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Anantha Sriram has penned the lyrics while its music has been composed by Thaman S.

The promo of Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar is trending on YouTube with fans being all praise for the same in its comment section. The promo of the song has already garnered nearly 1.6 lakh views on YouTube.

“A visual treat will be witnessed when two megastars come together on screen. Megastar Salman Khan brings loads of swag and charisma with his presence and then our Chiranjeevi of course has a smashing personality. Both are smash-hits in their respective fields. Looking forward to seeing this one,” wrote a fan.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Another user commented, “For the first time ever, the biggest megastars of Indian Cinema are coming together to set the dance floor on fire. This is giving me goosebumps.”

Godfather is an official Telugu remake of the blockbuster Malayalam movie Lucifer. Lucifer, which was released in 2019, featured Prithiviraj Sukumar, Tovino Thomas, Mohanlal and Vivek Oberoi. With a budget of Rs 30 crore, this Prithiviraj directorial minted more than Rs 175 crore at the box office worldwide. The Lucifer Telugu remake will also feature Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, Puri Jagannadh, Indrajit Sukumar, Biju Menon and Tanya Ravichandran in important roles. .

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here