English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thackeray: 'No Other Film will be Allowed to Release with Bala Saheb Biopic,' Says Shiv Sena Worker
A local Shiv Sena leader said no other film would be allowed to clash with the biopic of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, set to release next month.
A still of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from trailer of Thackeray's biopic. (YouTube)
A local Shiv Sena leader said Thursday that no other film would be allowed to clash with the biopic of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, set to release next month.
The party, however, distanced itself from the threat. Bala Lokare, secretary of Chitrapat Sena, a Sena-affiliated film workers' union, said in a social media post that the party will not allow any other film to release on January 25.
If anyone tried to release a film on that day, he will get a reply in "the Sena's style", he said. The biopic "Thackeray", produced by Sena MP Sanjay Raut and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is slated for release on January 25.
Raut clarified that Lokare was not articulating the party's position.
"This was the Shiv Sainik's (Sena worker's) personal stand. This stand has not been adopted by the party," Raut said.
The film's trailer was launched Wednesday. According to media reports, the Central Board of Film Certification has taken exception to certain scenes in the film referring to Babri Masjid and the south Indian community in Mumbai.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The party, however, distanced itself from the threat. Bala Lokare, secretary of Chitrapat Sena, a Sena-affiliated film workers' union, said in a social media post that the party will not allow any other film to release on January 25.
If anyone tried to release a film on that day, he will get a reply in "the Sena's style", he said. The biopic "Thackeray", produced by Sena MP Sanjay Raut and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is slated for release on January 25.
Raut clarified that Lokare was not articulating the party's position.
"This was the Shiv Sainik's (Sena worker's) personal stand. This stand has not been adopted by the party," Raut said.
The film's trailer was launched Wednesday. According to media reports, the Central Board of Film Certification has taken exception to certain scenes in the film referring to Babri Masjid and the south Indian community in Mumbai.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results