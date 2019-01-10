Thackeray: Shiv Sena Lights Up the Sky with Film Posters

To promote late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's biopic starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, Shiv Sena lights up the sky with specially customised kites of the film. Saffron in colour, these kites have the title and release date of the film.Thackeray, directed by Abhijit Panse, has been scripted by senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is also producing the project. Amrita Rao is playing Bal Thackeray's wife Meenatai Thackeray. The film will release on January 25.The trailer expands on the teaser that was revealed earlier, opening with scenes from a riot. It charts the rise of one man to become an all-powerful controversial leader with immense control and influence over Maharashtra. The trailer also shows scenes from a courtroom, where Thackeray is being questioned on the Babri Masjid demolition.Earlier, talking about his role, Nawaz had said, "One of the important aspects of Balasaheb's character was the ease and the speed of his public speeches. It is important for me to get this ease and speed."