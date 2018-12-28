LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Thackeray: This Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dialogue from the Film’s Trailer is Now a Viral Meme

A dialogue from the film's trailer has sent the meme factory into an overdrive. Check out the best ones here.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2018, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thackeray: This Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dialogue from the Film’s Trailer is Now a Viral Meme
A still of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the trailer of Thackeray's biopic. (YouTube)
You know you have got it right when you become a meme.

Within two days of its launch, the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s forthcoming film Thackeray has already got 11.5 million YouTube views. Not just it, a dialogue from the trailer has sent the meme factory into an overdrive.

Though netizens are impressed with Nawaz getting the look and the feel of the late Shiv Sena supremo right, his dialogue “Ek sangahthan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (We will have to start a union)” has inspired several hilarious memes on social media.

Here are the best ones:
















Shiv Sena’s current chief and Bal Thackeray’s son Uddhav Thackeray attended the trailer launch with his wife Rashmi. Directed by Abhijit Panse, and written and produced by senior party leader Sanjay Raut, the film will release on January 25. It also stars Amrita Rao as Bal Thackeray's wife Meenatai.

Hours before the trailer launch on Wednesday, the biopic ran into censor trouble. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has objected to three dialogues in the film, including those related to South Indians and the Babri Masjid.

However, Raut has decided to not let it affect the film’s progress. "We are in the process of complying with the Censor Board's instructions. But Balasaheb's statements had always been controversial. His style of speaking was such," Raut told News18.

Follow @News18Movies for more.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram