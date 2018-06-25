English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Thai Film Bad Genius to Get Hindi Remake
Thai movie Bad Genius is set to get a Hindi spin as Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks Plan C have teamed up with Azure Entertainment for the project.
image: youtube grab from film's trailer
Mumbai :Thai movie Bad Genius is set to get a Hindi spin as Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks Plan C have teamed up with Azure Entertainment for the project. It will be executed under the creative supervision of writer, producer and director Neeraj Pandey.
Released in 2017, Bad Genius is a thriller inspired by real-life news of students cheating on the exam for entry into foreign universities. It transplants the heist film structure to a school-exams setting and features themes of class inequality as well as teen social issues.
Shibasish Sarkar of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment said in a statement: "We are delighted to partner with Azure Entertainment and hope Bad Genius is as loved in its Hindi avatar."
Pandey said it was an "amazing film".
"We are looking forward to the re-imagination of the film as per Indian sensibilities and hope our audiences like it," he said.
Bad Genius made it to the top of the Thai box office last year, earning over 100 million baht. It broke Thai film earning records in several Asian countries, including China, where it earned over $40 million, making it the highest worldwide grossing Thai film ever.
For Sunir Kheterpal, CEO of Azure Entertainment, Bad Genius is one of the "hottest remake properties globally".
Also Watch
Released in 2017, Bad Genius is a thriller inspired by real-life news of students cheating on the exam for entry into foreign universities. It transplants the heist film structure to a school-exams setting and features themes of class inequality as well as teen social issues.
Shibasish Sarkar of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment said in a statement: "We are delighted to partner with Azure Entertainment and hope Bad Genius is as loved in its Hindi avatar."
Pandey said it was an "amazing film".
"We are looking forward to the re-imagination of the film as per Indian sensibilities and hope our audiences like it," he said.
Bad Genius made it to the top of the Thai box office last year, earning over 100 million baht. It broke Thai film earning records in several Asian countries, including China, where it earned over $40 million, making it the highest worldwide grossing Thai film ever.
For Sunir Kheterpal, CEO of Azure Entertainment, Bad Genius is one of the "hottest remake properties globally".
Also Watch
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Team India Face the Lenses Before Taking Guard Against Ireland and England
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Divulges Details of Her First Meeting With Nick Jonas
- Harmanpreet Kaur's India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain, Portugal Target Last 16 as Russia Ride Momentum