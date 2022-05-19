Thai Massage: Imtiaz Ali to Present Gajraj Rao, Divyenndu Sharma In Film About Erectile Dysfunction of a 70-year-old

Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu Sharma are all set to collaborate. The duo would be coming together for a film called ‘Thai Massage’. Touted as a family entertainer and a satirical comedy, the film has quite a ‘hatke’ storyline.

Set in Ujjain and Thailand, Thai Massage is a heart-warming tale of a traditional man in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction. It will release in cinemas on 26th August 2022.

Gajraj Rao’s look in the film will also be a little different. He will sport completely white hair, since he plays the 70-year-old. Sharing a few glimpses of the film, the actor wrote, “#ThaiMassage- The coming of age of a 70 year old man… Sah Pariwar enjoy karein. In cinemas, 26th August 2022.” See the post here:

Written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale, Thai Massage stars the prolific Gajraj Rao, known for many memorable performances along with Divyenndu Sharma who has worked his way into the audience’s heart with each character he has brought to life. Others in the cast include Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

Earlier, films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had touched upon the topic, though it did not have the twist of a 70-year-old facing the problem. Looks like Gajraj Rao is totally taking a cue form Badhaai Ho’s on-screen son, Ayushmann Khurrana.

Gajraj Rao will also be seen in the film Maja Maa opposite Madhuri Dixit. The film, which will release on Amazon Prime, has been directed by Anand Tiwari. Divyenndu, on the other hand, was recently seen in Mere Desh Ki Dharti.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment will present Thai Massage. A Window Seat Films production, it will be produced by Imtiaz Ali, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.

