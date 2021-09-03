Thala Ajith Goes on Bike Trip After Wrapping Valimai Shoot in Russia

Wrapping up the shoot of his much-awaited upcoming film Valmai, Tamil superstar Thala Ajith hit the road with his bike for an adventurous trip across Russia. Multiple pictures of the actor along with his bike and fellow riders have now gone viral on the internet. The actor will reportedly be taking a 5000 km trip on the two-wheeler before coming back to India.

Pictures of Ajith’s decked up in complete riding gears were shared online by many fan pages of the actor.

Check it out here:

EXCLUSIVE :🔥After Completing #Valimai Shooting #ThalaAjith Travelled Lots Of Places In Russia And It Is Said That He Covered More Than 5000KM! ⚡ Latest PICS 👇#Ajith - Bike NEVER Ending Love STORY!! ❤#Valimai | #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/aEgu5Betj4 — THALA FANS ONLINE ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ 🔥 (@ThalaFansOnline) September 3, 2021

Earlier, pictures of the actor taking off to Russia along with the film’s crew created much buzz on social media. Ajith shot for an intense action sequence for days in Russia before wrapping up the film’s schedule. While the filming of Valmai has been completed, there are still some patchworks that will be done by the crew in the coming days. The crew is said to be staying back in the country for a few days before finally heading back to India.

However, this is not the first time that the actor’s love for bike rides has come out in public. Earlier, Ajith reportedly went on a long ride to northeast India covering over 10,800 km. A source close to the actor informed Times Of India that Ajith has been mulling over plans of going on a bike world tour soon.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, director H Vinoth’s Valmai is being produced by Boney Kapoor under his banner Bayview Projects Ltd. Apart from Ajith, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Gurbani, Kartikeya Gummakonda in important roles. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres last year during Diwali, however, the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus delayed the shoot. The makers are yet to make any formal announcement about the next release date.

