Thala Ajith Turns 48, Boney Kapoor and Devoted Fans Send Early Birthday Wishes
Boney Kapoor, who is collaborating with Ajith Kumar in the Tamil remake of Pink, was one of the first to wish him on his birthday.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, fondly referred to as Thala Ajith by his legions of fans, turned a year older today. Producer Boney Kapoor was one of the first to send in birthday wishes, wishing the actor a splendid year.
Boney is collaborating with Ajith on the Tamil remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink, which will be released in August. Titled Nerkonda Paaravai, the film also stars Vidya Balan. Boney has already made it clear that he wishes to take his association with Ajith further and cast him in Hindi films, too.
#HappyBirthdayThala has been trending on Twitter, as fans sent in their best wishes to the star, who is known for being reclusive and social media shy. His last release Viswasam made above Rs 200 crores at the Indian box office. Despite being released along with Rajinikanth's Petta during Pongal this year, Viswasam went on to make more money at the box office.
Ajith has also delivered blockbusters like Veeram (2014) that made Rs 150 crore plus, Vedalam (2015), Mankatha (2011) and Yennai Arindhaal (2015).
Interestingly, Ajith starred in a Bollywood film years ago, as Prince Suseem alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Asoka. He also did a cameo in the Tamil version of the Sridevi-starrer Engligh Vinglish.
Happy Birthday #Ajith. May God always keep you and your family blessed with good health and happiness. Have a Splendid year and many more to come. Lots of Love and Blessings. #HappyBirthdayThala— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) May 1, 2019
Looonggg liveu. Happpppyyy lifeu. #HappyBirthdayThala pic.twitter.com/kKEXbpBdv6— சீ.ச பிரபு(Prabhu) (@prabhus0909) May 1, 2019
#HappyBirthdayThala #HBDIconicThalaAJITH #MayDay #HBDThala #AjithKumar #ThalaDay pic.twitter.com/rNvAa4dZ5t— Don sri (@_thalapathysri) May 1, 2019
#HappyBirthdayThala #HBDIconicThalaAJITH— Sridhar kumar (@pnvsridhar86) May 1, 2019
Never Ever Giveuppppp-fantastic motivational dialogue .... Keep inspiring us thala. pic.twitter.com/LWVxJrHNXE
