movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Movies»Thala Ajith Turns 50, Birthday Wishes Trend from Midnight
2-MIN READ

Thala Ajith Turns 50, Birthday Wishes Trend from Midnight

Image: Twitter.

Image: Twitter.

As Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar turns 50 today, hashtags wishing the actor are already trending on Twitter.

Tamil superstar Thala Ajith did not want any birthday celebrations this year, so the first look release of Valimai was postponed. But fanclubs of the actor have been sharing the common display picture, as friends and colleagues started sending in wishes from midnight. Fanclubs from various countries shared fan-made posters and stills from his films to wish him with the hashtag #HBDThalaAjith.

The makers had announced that the first look of Valimai starring Ajith Kumar would be released on May 1 2021, on Ajith’s 50th birthday. But producer Boney Kapoor announced on Friday that the first look will not release on the previously scheduled date.

RELATED NEWS

The rivalry between fans of Ajith and another Tamil star Vijay is legendary. But several fanclubs of Vijay also wished Ajith has he hit the milestone age.

Several actors and members of the film industry also wished Ajith on his birthday.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, was announced in 2018. This was the only official announcement regarding the project that came from producer Boney Kapoor. Ajith’s ardent fans have been asking Valimai team for update and even trended #ValimaiUpdate hashtag on Twitter several times. Valimai marks the second collaboration of Ajith, Boney Kapoor and H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai. The cop drama also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Sumitra and several others in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:May 01, 2021, 08:05 IST