Thala Ajith Turns 50, Birthday Wishes Trend from Midnight

Tamil superstar Thala Ajith did not want any birthday celebrations this year, so the first look release of Valimai was postponed. But fanclubs of the actor have been sharing the common display picture, as friends and colleagues started sending in wishes from midnight. Fanclubs from various countries shared fan-made posters and stills from his films to wish him with the hashtag #HBDThalaAjith.

The makers had announced that the first look of Valimai starring Ajith Kumar would be released on May 1 2021, on Ajith’s 50th birthday. But producer Boney Kapoor announced on Friday that the first look will not release on the previously scheduled date.

#HBDThalaAjith, a man of his words and a man of his work. His long-standing belief to build on his strengths has worked wonders at the BO, and one always feels the thump while seeing him on-screen. #Valimai is one of the most important films in the post-COVID world, waiting! pic.twitter.com/FogUAmLEoj— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 30, 2021

The rivalry between fans of Ajith and another Tamil star Vijay is legendary. But several fanclubs of Vijay also wished Ajith has he hit the milestone age.

Several actors and members of the film industry also wished Ajith on his birthday.

A matinee idol, more importantly a wonderful human being …Wishing you a very happy and healthy 50th birthday Thala Ajith … Love always❤️#HBDThalaAjith #StayHome #StaySafe— Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) April 30, 2021

A very happy birthday to our beloved #Thala #Ajith Sir. Hope you have a great day and a wonderful year ahead #HBDThalaAjith— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) May 1, 2021

Hearty Birthday wishes to our Dear Ajith Sir!Wishing you only happiness and peace! May God Almighty continue to pour His Choicest blessings on you!-D.Imman pic.twitter.com/Xvxm4mfte1— D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) May 1, 2021

Wishing dear Thala Ajith sir a happy birthday #HBDThalaAjith— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) April 30, 2021

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, was announced in 2018. This was the only official announcement regarding the project that came from producer Boney Kapoor. Ajith’s ardent fans have been asking Valimai team for update and even trended #ValimaiUpdate hashtag on Twitter several times. Valimai marks the second collaboration of Ajith, Boney Kapoor and H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai. The cop drama also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Sumitra and several others in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here