Thala Ajith's Fans Speculate Valimai Update on July 15

Fans of Tamil actor Thala Ajith, who have been anticipating an update from the makers of his upcoming film Valimai may receive one soon on July 15. According to several reports, it is being speculated that Ajith’s fans may get to see the first look of H Vinoth directorial next week, which happens to be the date when actor’s last film Nerkonda Paarvai released.

Hence, fans are expecting the Valimai first look to be released next Thursday, on July 15. However, no official announcement regarding the movie has come up recently. The first look of Valimai is expected to launch along with the introduction to music score composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor and also stars Huma Qureshi. Meanwhile actor, Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the antagonist.

The shooting for the movie had started in 2019, when Boney flew to Chennai for a special pooja ceremony at his late wife and actress Sridevi’s maternal home. The ceremony was also attended by Boney’s daughter Janhvi.

In December 2019, Boney had said that the movie will be an action thriller and will see Ajith playing the role of a cop Eshwaramoorthy. Speaking to DNA, the producer had said that he got to know Ajith closely during the shoot of their Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Bollywood film Pink. Boney also mentioned that he was “pleasantly surprised” to know about his passion for racing and other sports and hence, it was only “natural” that their next project together would be a thriller utilising Ajith’s passion for speed.

Eager, Indian fans who were busy watching the Euro Cup 2020 live from the stadium have even raised placards questioning the makers to release an update soon.

The movie was earlier slated to release during Diwali 2020, however, the pandemic delayed the shooting schedule.

