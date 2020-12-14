Thala Ajith’s Valimai Shoot Put on Hold After He Injured Himself on Film Set, Actor's Team Shares Update

South actor Thala Ajith’s PRO has a new update for his fans on his much-awaited film Valimai as the fans were continuously asking for the latest news on the shoot. Taking to social media handle, Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra released a statement on Twitter.

“To the fans who are asking for Valimai update, Thala Ajith injured himself on the sets, and yet he did not take any rest. To complete the film on the promised time, the team is working tirelessly along with producer Boney Kapoor. Thala Ajith and Kapoor will decide on the date and time to send the update. We request the fans to respect their decision,” read his post.

The film has been earlier halted for 6 months due to COVID-19 , however, the actor has resumed shooting for the film in October 2020 for a long schedule, which ended a few days after Diwali in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad. According to reports, the actor got injured during a bike chase sequence on the sets. After which, he took a break for one month on the suggestions of doctors.

Now according to reports published by IndiaGlitz, the actor is back to sets as he flew to Hyderabad for the next schedule and the makers will once again shoot for the high octane action scenes. The reports also suggest that a sequence of the film is needed to be shot abroad but the decision will be taken at the appropriate time after taking all the factors into consideration.

Valimai is helmed by H Vinod and will feature Thala Ajith, Huma Quereshi, Karthikeya, Pearle Manney and Yogi babu in lead roles. The makers of the film are planning to wrap the shoot by January 2021. The film is expected to release by summer 2021.