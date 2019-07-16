Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kamal Haasan Announces New Film With AR Rahman Months After Confirming Retirement from Acting

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had earlier announced that 'Indian 2' would be his final acting gig and he would spend all his time for his political career.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kamal Haasan Announces New Film With AR Rahman Months After Confirming Retirement from Acting
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

Thalaivan Irukkindraan, Kamal Haasan's anticipated political film, is once again been revived. The actor-turned-politician confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday night by quoting music maestro AR Rahman's post, in which the composer had teased fans with their new collaboration.

Rahman tweeted that he would next join hands with Haasan on a "magnum opus". Tagging Haasan's company Raaj Kamal Films International and Lyca Productions, Rahman wrote: "Happy and excited to collaborate with the one and only @ikamalhaasan himself."

Haasan later confirmed that the project in question is Thalaivan Irukkindraan, an old film that was earlier shelved. Haasan will reportedly begin shooting the project after completing Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, in which he is the host.

"Thanks ARR for strengthening the team with your participation.Very few projects feel good & right even as we develop it.Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such. Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious.Let me pass it on to the rest of our crew," Haasan tweeted to Rahman.

Thalaivan Irukkindraan was planned a couple of years back as a Hindi-Tamil bilingual with Haasan doing the lead in Tamil. The film was speculated to be about the life of a politician.

The project will mark Haasan's reunion with Rahman after 19 years. The two previously worked together in Thenali in 2000.

Notably, Haasan had earlier announced that Indian 2 would be his final acting gig and he would spend all his time for his political career.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Haasan had said, "Makkal Needhi Maiam will field candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. I'll quit acting after the upcoming project Indian 2, the shooting of which is slated to start on December 14."

Indian 2, being directed by Shankar, went on floors in January this year, but its shooting came to a halt within a few days.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram