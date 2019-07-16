Kamal Haasan Announces New Film With AR Rahman Months After Confirming Retirement from Acting

Thalaivan Irukkindraan, Kamal Haasan's anticipated political film, is once again been revived. The actor-turned-politician confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday night by quoting music maestro AR Rahman's post, in which the composer had teased fans with their new collaboration.

Rahman tweeted that he would next join hands with Haasan on a "magnum opus". Tagging Haasan's company Raaj Kamal Films International and Lyca Productions, Rahman wrote: "Happy and excited to collaborate with the one and only @ikamalhaasan himself."

Haasan later confirmed that the project in question is Thalaivan Irukkindraan, an old film that was earlier shelved. Haasan will reportedly begin shooting the project after completing Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, in which he is the host.

"Thanks ARR for strengthening the team with your participation.Very few projects feel good & right even as we develop it.Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such. Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious.Let me pass it on to the rest of our crew," Haasan tweeted to Rahman.

Thalaivan Irukkindraan was planned a couple of years back as a Hindi-Tamil bilingual with Haasan doing the lead in Tamil. The film was speculated to be about the life of a politician.

The project will mark Haasan's reunion with Rahman after 19 years. The two previously worked together in Thenali in 2000.

Notably, Haasan had earlier announced that Indian 2 would be his final acting gig and he would spend all his time for his political career.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Haasan had said, "Makkal Needhi Maiam will field candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. I'll quit acting after the upcoming project Indian 2, the shooting of which is slated to start on December 14."

Indian 2, being directed by Shankar, went on floors in January this year, but its shooting came to a halt within a few days.

