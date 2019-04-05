LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Thalaivar 167: Pictures of Rajinikanth Film Leaked, Actor Issues Statement

Updated:April 5, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Rajinikanth on Petta’s poster. (Image: Twitter/Sun Pictures)
Pictures of Rajinikanth from his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalaivar 167 have leaked online. Reportedly, in AR Murugadoss' directorial, he plays a policeman.

The leaked images are said to form a recent photoshoot at a popular studio in Chennai. Incidentally, this is not the first time when the actor will be seen essaying the role of a cop. Before this, he was seen as a cop in films like Moondru Mugam, Pandian, and Kodi Parakuthu.

Requesting fans to not share the pictures and wait of the official release, Rajinikanth’s representative said in a statement, "I request all the Thalaivar fans not to share the leaked stills and try to preserve it until releases officially .. kindly help us to do in better way to all the fans."

Before the leak, the photo of the costume designer getting ready for the photoshoot had surfaced on the internet and went viral.

The shooting is said to begin from 10 April. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Nayanthara in a supporting role. The film will reportedly be Rajinikanth’s second to be predominantly shot in Mumbai, after Pa Ranjith’s Kaala.
