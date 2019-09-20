'Thalaivi' Kangana Ranaut Covers Herself in Prosthetic Glue to Become J Jayalalithaa

Kangana Ranaut pays attention to every detail in the character she plays in films. Ever since the it was announced that Kangana will be playing Jayalalithaa in a biopic on the superstar turned politician, there was a lot of interest around how the actor would look, especially in the older version.

The producer of the film, Vishnu Induri, has earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, will be working on Kangana's look in Thalaivi. Kangana flew to Los Angeles a few days ago for the same, and now, few pictures of her undergoing a transformation have been revealed.

Sister Rangoli Chandel shared the pictures on her social media where we can see Kangana fully covered in prosthetic glue for her tests, which she must have kept for a long time for the team to have a set to check and work upon.

Tweeting, Rangoli explained the process & expressed how difficult it is to be an actor. She wrote, "This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it’s not easy to be an actor, Kangana so calm even in something which is so suffocating for us to even watch 😰."

This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it’s not easy to be an actor, Kangana so calm even in something which is so suffocating for us to even watch 😰 pic.twitter.com/APQ9OSP2aT — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 19, 2019

Going by the pictures, looks like Kangana is all set to step into the shoes of Iron lady Jayalalithaa. In the pictures, she can be seen undergoing extensive measurements for prosthetics. This will be in addition to Kangana learning Bharatnatyam and Tamil for Thalaivi. The film will go on floors post Diwali near Mysore.

Looking after the preparation, we are sure fans are waiting to see Kangana's first look from the film.

Thalaivi is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh and is a biopic based on the life of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.