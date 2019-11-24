Thalaivi Memes Light up Internet, Salman Khan Leaves Bigg Boss 13 Fans Upset

Kangana Ranaut's first look from the much anticipated film Thalaivi was unveiled by the makers on social media on Saturday. The film is scheduled to release on June 26, 2020. The biopic of late politician J Jayalalithaa inspired curiosity among the cinema loving fans and some even responded with memes on Twitter.

Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Receives Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award for Sacred Games

Also read: Jennifer Winget Takes Authority Over Time in New Beyhadh 2 Promo

In another news, fans trended #BiasedHostSalmanKhan on Twitter as he supported Shehnaz Gill over Himanshi Khurrana. People on Twitter came together in support of Himanshi.

Read: Disha Patani and Siblings Pout as They Celebrate Khushboo's Birthday

Also read: Gautam Gulati Joins Radhe, Says Blessed to Work with Salman Khan

Also, from Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kiaf, to Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and Huma Qureshi, several celebs marked their presence at the party hosted by celebrity manager Rohini Iyer. One pic featuring Priyanka and Salman Khan's sister Arpita and Katrina has gone viral. Reason being, Salman talked about Priyanka quitting his film Bharat a number of times before it released earlier this year. It is being speculated that all is well between the two Bollywood stars.

Read: Trailers This Week: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Impress in Good Newwz, Tanhaji

Also read: Govinda Not Flattered by Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Remix feat Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday?

Check out more stories and highlights trending in the world of entertainment and lifestyle below.

Thalaivi will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A L Vijay and features Kangana as the late politician J Jayalalithaa. As soon as the teaser was released on YouTube, fans started posting memes on social media.

Read: Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Memes Will Light up Your Day

Also read: Game of Thrones Cast Shot an Alternative Ending, Says Tormund Giantsbane Actor

After Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the fans of Bigg Boss 13 were left fuming at host and star Salman Khan as according to them, he was biased while bashing the housemates.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset with Salman Khan After He Supports Shehnaz Gill Over Himanshi Khurana

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 54 Written Updates: Salman Khan Slams Sidharth, Asim for Aggressive Behavior

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau's Wife Files Police Complaint

On Friday, celebrity manager Rohini Iyer hosted her birthday bash in Mumbai. From Priyanka, Katrina, to Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and Huma Qureshi, several celebs marked their presence at the party. After Priyanka Chopra left Bharat because of her wedding with Nick Jonas, Salman Khan was heard taking repeated digs at her. Now that PC, Katrina and Arpita Khan all partied under the same roof, it is speculated that the differences between the two actresses have been resolved.

Read: In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Parties with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's Sister Arpita

Also read: Bala Director on Bhumi Pednekar's Role: Initially Thought About Casting Dark Complexioned Actor

Also read: In Pics: Aaradhya, Nitara, Misha, Zain Celebrate Riteish, Genelia's Son's Birthday

After the demise of veteran actress Shaukat Kaifi, Bollywood celebrities came together to offer respects and condolences to the late actor and her family.

Read: Shaukat Kaifi Laid to Rest: Bollywood Mourns Veteran Actor's Demise

Also read: Kriti Kharbanda on Leaving Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre: Was Nothing That I Could do to Change my Dates

Taapsee Pannu was speaking at the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India 2019 (IFFI) in the session called Women in Lead, hosted by a Doordarshan anchor. A video is now doing rounds on social media in which Taapsee is asked by someone in attendance to speak in Hindi as the actress was talking in English throughout. Read more stories from IFFI 2019 event below.

Read: Man Asks Taapsee Pannu to Speak in Hindi at IFFI 2019, Watch Her Response

Also read: Last Year's Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Slams IFFI for Lax Security

Also read: Fear of Rejection is Part of the Job, Says Mukesh Chhabra at IFFI 2019

Also read: At IFFI Film Bazaar Baba Takes Us Into the World of a Deaf-mute Couple

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.