MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Thalaivi Sold To Netflix & Amazon For Rs 55 Cr, But Can't Have Direct OTT Release: Kangana Ranaut

Thalaivi film poster

Thalaivi film poster

There was a buzz in sections of the media that Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film Thalaivi might take OTT route.

  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 8:15 AM IST
Share this:

With so many films going direct to OTT, bypassing traditional theatrical release, there was a buzz in sections of the media that Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film Thalaivi might also take the same route.

However, going by what the actress has to say about the issue in a pinkvilla.com report, it is clear that Thalaivi is cut out for a big-screen release.

Asked about her opinion on the direct-to-OTT trend, and if she is okay with the idea, Kangana said: "It depends. For example, a film like ‘Thalaivi' just can't release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like ‘Manikarnika' is a digital space film. But yes, films like ‘Panga', ‘Judgementall Hai Kya' also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends."

The Pinkvilla report also quoted her as saying: "For 'Thalaivi', it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore."


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading