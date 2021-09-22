Thalaivii 2 to Showcase Jayalalithaa's Post-CM Journey, Talks With Kangana Ranaut On, Says Writer

Kangana Ranaut has been receiving an overwhelming response for her terrific portrayal of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii. And now, the film’s co-writer, Rajat Arora, reveals that the team is considering a second part of the biopic. Based on the life of the late Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema and finally her entry into politics.

In a chat with BollywoodLife, Rajat Arora spoke at legth about the possibility of a sequel, with Kangana Ranaut taking Jayalalithaa’s journey forward. “We always wanted to tell a story where a girl from cinema reached the CM’s chair, it was a conscious decision to tell this part of her journey, that’s why if you see the poster, it says, ‘Cinema se CM tak (from cinema to the CM)’. Politics is another chapter of her life over 20-30 years and cramming it within 15 minutes wouldn’t have done it justice. There was always the intention that if we want to show her (Jayalaithaa’s) journey ahead, then we’ll show it in part 2. Let’s see if the story takes shape. Of course, we’ve spoke to Kanganaji. Y’all all are saying that we haven’t shown her journey after becoming the CM, so if y’all are saying that there’s so much more story left to show, then definitely it can be shown, the story is there. However, how to take it forward will need to be discussed after we met (the entire team)," he said.

Directed by Vijay, ‘Thalaivii’ was produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. ‘Thalaivii’ was released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on September 10.

