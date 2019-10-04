Thalapathy 64: Vijay's Film Kicks Off With a Pooja in Chennai
Tamil film star Vijay has started shooting for his next project tentatively titled Thalapathy 64. The star-cast of the movie is getting bigger with each day. The last to join the cast was Shantanu Bhagyaraj who will play a pivotal role in the film.
Apart from Shantanu, the cast also boasts of names like Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Kathir and Antony Varghese Pepe.
The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has won accolades for films such as Managaram and Kaithi. Thalapathy 64 is scheduled to hit the screens next year. It’s produced by businessman and Vijay’s relative Xavier Britto, who has earlier produced films like Senthoorapandi, Deva and Rasikan.
While the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Sathyan Sooriyan and Philomin Raj have been signed as the cinematographer and editor respectively.
The stakes will be high for Vijay this time as many other prominent Indian stars will be jostling for their share in the market during the festival season.
