Thalapathy 65: Vijay To Collaborate With Nelson Dilipkumar For Upcoming Action-thriller

Tamil superstar Vijay, who is lovingly called Thalapathy will be collaborating with Kolamavu Kokila director Nelson Dilipkumar for his 65th project. The 46 year-old actor's film will be made under the popular banner Sun Pictures and renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander will provide music for the film.

Sun Pictures took to their verified social media accounts to announce their collaboration with the star. They tweeted, "We are happy to announce Thalapathy @actorvijay ’s #Thalapathy65bySunPictures directed by @nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial

#Thalapathy65."

In the teaser, Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar can be seen interacting with chairman and founder of Sun Group, Kalanithi Maran. The teaser gives a glimpse of machine guns and fancy cars, hinting that the film will be an out-and-out action thriller.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanahagaraj's Master, which features him alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Malvika Mohanan. The film was scheduled to release on April 2020 but its release date has been due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, several rumours have stated that the film will be released in Pongal 2021. There have also been clashing reports stating that OTT giant Netflix has bought rights to the film and it will release there on January 2021.

Although not much is known about Master story line, it is believed that Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be pitted against each other in a friends-turned-foe plot.