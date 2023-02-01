Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th film under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj is getting bigger and better. The makers of the film have been dropping posters revealing the cast members roped in for the film and have already confirmed Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, and Gautham Menon among other cast members. Ponniyin Selvan fame actress Trisha Krishnan is the newest member of the cast of Thalapathy 67.

Trisha Krishnan joins the cast as the film’s leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay, marking the duo’s fifth collaboration. More significantly, Trisha and Vijay who were renowned for their amazing chemistry, are finally ready to star together in a film after a 14-year hiatus. Their last movie together was Kuruvi.

The producer Jagadish Palanisamy welcomed Trisha onboard Thalapathy 67 with a tweet that read, “So happy and delighted to welcome our eternally young Trisha Krishnan ma’am, on to our project. Just like everyone of you, can’t wait to feel the charismatic presence of the evergreen onscreen pair.”

Following the announcement, Vijay and Trisha came together for a special puja of the film. The pictures surfaced online, showing Vijay and Trisha caught in a chat. Vijay was seen seemingly blushing while Trisha spoke to him. They also posed with the team of the film. Trisha shared a picture of her and Vijay and wrote, “For those of you who asked,waited and wished… This one’s for you…"

For those of you who asked,waited and wished…This one’s for you…❤️ pic.twitter.com/QGOgmDm2Ty— Trish (@trishtrashers) February 1, 2023

Besides Trisha, the makers also announced that Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Sandy Master will be a part of Thalapathy 67. Manoj Paramahmas will oversee the DOP, and Anirudh Ravichander has been enlisted to compose the music and original scores for Thalapathy 67.

The rumour that Thalapathy 67 is a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s “Lokesh Cinematic Universe", which was created with Kaithi and Vikram, has helped make the movie one of the most anticipated films of the year. This is Lokesh’s second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay following Master, one of the biggest box office successes in post-pandemic Tamil cinema.

According to reports, the cast and crew of Thalapathy 67, which is now being produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, have reportedly travelled to Kashmir to begin filming.

Read all the Latest Movies News here