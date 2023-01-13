Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna’s Romantic Scene From Varisu Is Now Viral

One of the most awaited Tamil films of 2023, Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay, debuted in theatres on Wednesday, January 11. On its opening day, the film reportedly minted nearly Rs 26 crore at the box office, owing to favourable reviews. The family drama, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Following Varisu’s release, a romantic scene from the movie has now surfaced on social media. The romantic scene, featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, was shared by Moviebuff Tamil on YouTube one day after the film’s theatrical release. And it was quick to go viral on the internet in no time.

The scene also stars comedian-actor Yogi Babu. In the scene, Rashmika and Vijay are seen engaging in romantic banter. Within one day, the video has already garnered over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Upon watching the romantic scene, a lot of fans flocked to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them commented, “Thalapathy Vijay’s mannerisms in Varisu remind Sachein Vijay vibes.” Another remarked, “Really enjoyed Vijay’s screen presence on varisu movie. don’t miss it.”

A third user noted, “Blockbuster Varisu! After a long time a clean family entertainer from Thalapathy. The family audience will make this a huge hit.”

According to reports, Varisu had reportedly sold tickets worth Rs 11.49 crores in bookings. After its Tamil release, the Hindi version of the film premiered in theatres today, on January 13. Varisu is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. Besides Vijay and Rashmika, the Bobby directorial also features Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, and Jayasudha, among others in key roles.

