Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna’s Varisu Finally Gets A Release Date

After starring in the out-and-out actioner Beast, Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen entertaining the masses in the upcoming family drama, Varisu. The Tamil film has been the talk of the tinsel town ever since it was announced. It was previously reported that the makers were eyeing a Pongal 2023 release for this Vamshi Paidipally directorial. Now, the film’s production house has finally confirmed its release date.

On October 24, Sri Venkateswara Creations unveiled a brand-new poster of Thalapathy Vijay from the film. In the poster, the Kollywood superstar sported an intense avatar as he was seen holding a huge hammer in his right hand with goons lying on the floor in the background. Vijay rocked an all-black outfit in the Varisu poster. Along with releasing the poster, which read, “The Boss Returns,” the production house revealed that the Vijay-starrer will hit the big screen on January 12 2023.

“Let’s celebrate #Vaarasudu #Varisu in theatres for Sankranthi 2023 #VarisuPongal #Thalapathy,” tweeted Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Varisu will be released in the Telugu language under the title Vaarasudu. According to reports, the film will also be dubbed and released in Hindi. Directed and written by Vamshi Paidipally, the family drama stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Besides Vijay and Rashmika, the supporting cast of Varisu boasts of Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, and Jayasudha, to name a few.

The makers roped in Thaman S to score the music of Varisu. The much-awaited film’s cinematography is helmed by Karthik Palani while its editing has been handled by Praveen KL. Hari and Ashishor Solomon have co-written Varisu with director Vamshi Paidipally.

While the film is slated to release in theatres in January next year, the makers have already sold its streaming rights to the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, suggest reports.

