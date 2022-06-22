Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: At 48, The Actor Is The True ‘Beast’ Of The South Cinema

Thalapathy Vijay has emerged as a pan-India star in the last few years. Vijay has delivered several hits in his glorious career spanning close to three decades. The Mersal actor has cultivated a loyal fan base through his imposing screen presence and terrific acting skills. The box office success of his last few films has made Vijay a popular choice for prominent filmmakers. As Thalapathy celebrates his 48th birthday on June 22, it can be said that Vijay is undoubtedly at the peak of his career.

It is worth noting that Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom didn’t materialise overnight. Vijay started as a child artist in his father’s films which included Vetri (1984), Kudumbam (1984) Sattam Oru Vilaiyattu (1987) and Ithu Engal Neethi (1988).

Vijay made his acting debut with the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu. The actor first tasted success at the box office with Vikraman’s Poove Unakkaga. He then went on to star in several action films and established himself in the South film industry with movies like Bhagavathi, Thirumalai, Ghilli, Thirupachi and Sivakasi. Vijay entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club with AR Murugadoss’s Thuppakki.

In 2021, Vijay attained superstardom with his film, Master. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master cemented Vijay as one of the leading actors of the film industry. Vijay’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 66, has generated tremendous buzz on social media and is trending for the last few days. On the occasion of Vijay’s birthday, the makers of Thalapathy 66 revealed the title and second-look poster of the film. Thalapathy 66 is being bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The production house shared a heart-warming poster of Thalapathy 66 and also announced the title of the film on Twitter.

“Let us all come together to celebrate Varisu for Pongal 2023,” read the tweet of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

After Beast, Vijay’s fans are eagerly waiting for Thalapathy 66 which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

