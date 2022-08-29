Thalapathy Vijay Buys New Apartment For Rs 35 Crore: Report

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay recently bought a plush apartment in Chennai, suggest reports. Speculations are rife that the Tamil actor bought an apartment in mainland Chennai. The cost of Vijay’s house is reported to be around Rs 35 crores. Currently, the actor is living with his family on the East Coast Road in Chennai.

Sources close to the actor have confirmed that Vijay will soon shift to his new apartment, which is located in the heart of Chennai city. Meanwhile, his old house will be used for office work. With his latest purchase, Thalapathy Vijay has become the neighbour of another star Arya.

Thalapathy Vijay will soon be seen alongside Rashmika Mandana, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Prabhu, Shaam, Meka Srikanth, and Sangeeta Krish in Varisu. The makers recently unveiled the first look poster of Vijay from the Tamil film on social media. Varisu will mark Vijay’s debut film in the Telugu film industry. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial is touted to be an emotional family drama. The film is slated to hit the theatres in Pongal 2023. Recently, Bigg Boss fame Ganesh Venkatraman joined the cast of Varisu.

On the other hand, actor Arya is all set for the release of his anticipated movie, Captain. It is billed as an action thriller. The film stars Simran, Arya, Nithiin, Kavya Shetty, Harish Utaman, Suresh Chandra Menon and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles. The Arya-starrer has completed all of its censor formalities and has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board. Captain will hit the big screen on September 8. It is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. The trailer of the film has taken the internet by storm. In the first 30 seconds of the trailer, the film appears to be like any other Army drama, but it turns out to be a sci-fi thriller when officers of the Indian Army come face-to-face with extraterrestrial enemy.

