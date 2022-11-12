Thalapathy Vijay Chance Meets Die-Hard Fan In The US, Pics Go Viral

Thalapathy Vijay is all pumped up for his upcoming film, Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. After concluding the shooting of his portions for the family entertainer, the Kollywood superstar was said to have jetted off to Dubai with his family for a getaway. And, a string of Vijay’s pictures and video at the airport had also gone viral on social media a couple of days ago.

Although the Beast star has reportedly been vacationing in Dubai, he was recently spotted in the United States. Thalapathy Vijay bumped into a die-hard fan in America. The man, Shankar, who is a software engineer, then posted two photos with the 48-year-old actor on Twitter.

Along with sharing the pictures, Shankar was all praise for Vijay in his tweet. In a heartfelt note, the man wrote, “Met #ThalapathyVijay sir recently. He is such a cool person. He spent nearly 10 mins with me.” He further shed light on his interaction with the Master actor and revealed that he was curious to know more about his profession.

“He was curious about me and my profession. He said all the best for your Career. Initially I took one pic but unfortunately, I closed my eyes. He told me to take one more again,” shared the software engineer. In the pictures, Vijay is seen sporting a casual look, comprising an oversized pink checkered shirt with dark-blue jeans and a pair of sliders.

Met #ThalapathyVijay sir recently.He is such a cool person. He spent nearly 10 mins with me. He was curios about me and my profession. He said all the best for your Career. Initially took one pic but unfortunately I closed my eyes . He told to take one more again. @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/vDtIuq30UH — Shankar (@Shankar018) November 10, 2022



Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is scheduled to open in theatres on January 12, on the occasion of Pongal 2023. Besides him, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Prakash Raj, to name a few, in primary roles. Vijay’s Varisu will be clashing with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the box office.

